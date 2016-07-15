Chris Hemsworth Weighs In On Hiddleswift

It seems Chris Hemsworth is becoming the default middle man between elusive Hollywood couples and the masses. First, he graciously updated us on the status of the maybe-engaged Miley Cyrus and his little bro, Liam Hemsworth.
And now, he's fallen into the role of Hiddleswift spokesman.
Considering all the conspiracy theories swarming around Taylor Swift and Tom Hiddleston's (now confirmed) romance, this seems like a very daunting role for one man to take on. But, he has channeled his Thor-like qualities and accepted the challenge.
Hemsworth and Hiddleston are currently filming Thor: Ragnarok together in Australia.
When Hemsworth was asked about his co-star by Nova, an Australia radio station, the actor explained, "I've seen Tom around. He looks happy."
Okay, we said we was a mediator, not a mind reader! The response is kind of weak, but it's probably all Hiddleston and Swift would allow Chris to say on the topic.
The radio hosts also asked if Chris had met Swift herself. He revealed that he hadn't met her personally because "they only got here a few days ago," but added that she is "obviously hugely talented." If she does visit the set, Chris said he would ask her to play a couple tunes. "I'll just hand her the guitar in between set ups with the camera. I'll be like, 'Off you go.'"
Now that I would like to see.
Listen to the interview, below.
