Who here remembers the "old Taylor"? You know, the pre-pop, pre-Kanye, pre-Hiddleswift country star who sang about Chevy trucks, Tim McGraw, dancing in the rain, and sneakin' out real late to slam on screen doors? Well, a few lucky Hamptons visitors (and a bevy of voyeurs on social media) recently got a rare glimpse of Taylor Swift rockin' ringlet curls like it was 2006 again.
This past weekend at BFF Karlie Kloss's birthday party, the singer took the stage with Nelly to sing "Dilemma" (another early 2000s hit), all while shakin' her au naturel curls.
Swift has gone through a number of hair transformations over the years. The singer has experimented with lobs, bobs, and beach waves, and has even tried her hand at platinum-blonde locks. Seeing her go back to her roots, though (pun intended), is a welcome addition to her hair story — not to mention a fun #throwback for all of us.
Will Swift's ringlets be as short-lived as her Debbie Harry-inspired locks? Or are we looking at a total curl comeback? We'll have to wait and see. Until then, we'll be over here playing "Our Song" on repeat.
