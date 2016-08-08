Why All The Single Ladies Will Have A Huge Impact On This Election

Single women are set to be a powerhouse voting bloc in this year's election. Just look at the statistics: in 2012, unmarried women made up 23% of the electorate. This year, the number of single women eligible to vote is expected to increase.
So, what are the issues that matter to this key demographic and how are their views being shaped?
To learn more, Refinery29 hosted a discussion entitled Include Women in the Sequel: Hillary, Trump, and the WTF 2016 Election. We were joined by Rebecca Traister, author of All the Single Ladies; Aminatou Sow, of the podcast Call Your Girlfriend; and moderator Rachel Sklar, writer and cofounder of Change The Ratio and TheLi.st.
The discussion focused on how the role of single women in society has evolved, what impact single female voters are poised to have and, of course, some of the WTF moments from the campaign trail so far. Watch the full video, above, and check out eight mic-dropping takeaways from the conversation, below.
I think we just don’t know how white men specifically will respond to having a woman in charge.
Aminatou Sow, "Call Your Girlfriend"
"The institution of marriage, for a long time, served one role, and it was to organize gendered power around the assumption that there was one kind of American who was an earner and one kind of American who supported that earner’s participation in the public sphere — doing the domestic work, raising the children, picking them up at 3 o’clock in the afternoon. We don’t live that way. Even in early hetero units, you have two earners. But more than that, many of us are simply not in those units for the majority of our adult lives anymore. And so, we need a complete revision."
— Rebecca Traister on how the institution of marriage has changed and its impact on public policy
"I think we just don’t know how white men specifically will respond to having a woman in charge. Like, they’re all freaking out about lady Ghostbusters. They’re going to die when there's a woman president."
— Aminatou Sow on sexist incidents regarding Hillary Clinton this election
Starting next year, we could basically be living in a country in which laws are enacted that would return women to an economically dependent status.
rebecca traister, author of "all the single ladies"
[We have] an unwillingness to grapple with the fact that we’ve had one Black woman senator, ever, in our whole history.
Rebecca Traister, author of "all the single ladies"
"Single women can save the country — and they very well may."
— Rebecca Traister on the voting power of unmarried women this election
Ruby Siegel and Andrea Gonzalez-Ramirez contributed reporting from New York.
