Why All The Single Ladies Will Have A Huge Impact On This Election

"In a 51% female country that prides itself on, you know, its deeply flawed democratic process and its a representative democracy, we have never had a woman president or vice president, ever. [We have] an unwillingness to grapple with the fact that we’ve had one Black woman senator, ever, in our whole history."— Rebecca Traister on the lack of female representation in government"Bernie Sanders was not deep in that fight, Hillary Clinton was not deep in that fight, but in winning some of those fights in cities and states around the country, we are adjusting our expectations as American for what we believe our public policy should do for us...which is, in part, to support different family configurations and a world in which women are earners. And that has helped us shift a lot of our economic ideas about what is fair and about what we should be expecting from our government."— Rebecca Traister on the Fight for 15 paid leave , and how other progressive public policy at a local level has shaped the national conversation"The more we have women and the more we have people of color who are in positions of power, I think the easier it will be. But right now, we have two, we have two people out there and they have to carry the burdens for everyone."— Aminatou Sow on the roles of President Obama and Hillary Clinton in breaking the glass ceiling"Single women can save the country — and they very well may."— Rebecca Traister on the voting power of unmarried women this electionRuby Siegel and Andrea Gonzalez-Ramirez contributed reporting from New York.