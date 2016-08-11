Let's Fight About The Best & Worst TV Presidents, EVER

Election Day may still be months away, but that doesn't mean you can't get into the political mindset in the meantime. Whether it's volunteering to work on a campaign, or just learning more about the candidates running at a local level, there are plenty of ways to get more informed. (Psst, we even have a Refinery29 100-day challenge you can take all the way until Election Day! And if you're not registered to vote yet, get on that now!)
Not everything political has to be entirely serious, though. Sure, there are a lot of issues you should care about — but it's okay to laugh about politics, too. And what better way to do that than by watching a political TV show? (Even President Obama is a fan of House of Cards!)
In honor of the campaign season, we're asking you to help us decide which fictional TV character is most worthy of the presidential title. You can upvote or downvote your favorite (and least favorite) presidents below — the list will be updated in real time. Your vote matters — in this poll and, more importantly, on November 8.
