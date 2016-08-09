Delta's System Outage Is Causing Major Travel Nightmares

Update: Delta announced early this morning that it will be canceling around 300 flights. Reducing its flights schedule will aid the airline as it works to reset operations following yesterday's system outage. In addition to the cancellations, customers should also expect flight delays.
Following yesterday's near 1,000 flight cancelations worldwide, Delta's CEO Ed Bastian apologized via a video posted to the airline's Twitter account.
This article was originally published on August 8, 2016.
It’s been a rough start to the week for Delta travelers. Today at 5 a.m. EDT, Delta announced that due to a power outage in Atlanta, the airline’s computer systems had crashed. Planes that were already in the air were, thankfully, unaffected, but many scheduled Delta flights were grounded worldwide. If that weren’t frustrating enough, according to Consumerist, the glitch caused the Delta website and airport screens to show incorrect flight information, so many people had no idea if their flights were canceled or on time. Talk about a nightmare travel scenario.
As of 8:40 a.m., Delta announced its systems were back on, but that many delays and cancelations were still expected. To avoid further inconvenience, Delta suggests you check with the airline before departing for the airport. The airline also wrote that it would, of course, be issuing free flight changes and travel vouchers for customers affected by the outage.
The latest update, which came in at 10:40 a.m., reported that Delta has so far canceled about 300 flights due to the power outage. As of 10:30 this morning, only 800 of Delta's 6,000 scheduled flights have taken off. Delta assures its customers that systems are improving, but that they should still anticipate delays and cancelations. Good luck to all those weary Delta travelers out there. You can find all the information directly from Delta here. (Consumerist)
