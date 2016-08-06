The lip sync battle on Friday's The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon was all about hip-hop. Guest Seth Rogen performed The Roots's "Mellow My Man" while they played live in the background and Fallon gave an energetic performance of Onyx's "Slam."
Then, for his last song, Rogen took off his jacket and slipped on a grey sweater to prepare for "Hotline Bling."
His reasoning was a little hard to follow. He decided to lip sync to Drake, he said, because of the Olympics.
“All of you guys know the Summer Olympics began tonight, and in honor of my beloved home country of Canada, I’m going to perform a legendary track by an amazing artist from the great city of Toronto — or ‘the Six,’ as he calls it,” he explained. In other words, he just wanted an excuse to sing "Hotline Bling." And we don't blame him.
He did a pretty good job, though there were definitely some unconventional dance moves.
