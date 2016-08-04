This Site Stocks Nude-Hued Products Of All Sorts, For ALL Skin Tones

The site is intended to be both a blog and Amazon-esque e-comm destination focused on truly skin-matching products, founder Tayo Ade told Elle. Ade, a lawyer as well as a professional dancer based in Australia, decided to start the site because of two different, equally frustrating situations. First, Ade couldn't find a pair of fishnet tights to match her complexion for a samba performance. Then her kindergarten-age daughter asked if straight versus naturally curly hair was "better." Ade decided to create a digital one-stop shop that, befuddlingly, still didn't exist, carrying everything from concealer to construction paper to clutches in nudes of all shades.
"Here at FleshTone.net, beige is not our one-size-fits-all, our ‘normal’, our ‘nude,’ or our starting point," according to the site. "We assume nothing... You do not need to explain anything to us about your skin color and your needs. We get it."
Thinking about buying something in your FleshTone? We are now LIVE here at FleshTone.net!! Click on the link in our bio to read about us and have your say on the FleshTone products made with you in mind. Thank you so much to everyone involved who has made our project a reality. The #nudeforall #truenude #notmynude #FleshTone movement grows each and every day and we are so happy to be here to witness that! FleshTone.net is being updated with new products and experiences all the time, so be sure to check in on the regular. Together, we are Blogging Diversity and Creating Community! Photography @breannasheather MUA @desireemakeup Hair @emporiuo_hair Models @mirene2 @ginamartopmodel @yasmin.honeychurch @jaz01mcg @_elizabethmay_
It might be a bit early for comparisons to an e-comm behemoth like Amazon, given the frill-free look of FleshTone. But it's about time for a comprehensive resource for products for a wide range of skin tones, and not just in a fashion context. What types of truly nude-for-all items do you want to see FleshTone carry eventually?