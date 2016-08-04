This Girl Gave Her Dad The Most Flawless Makeover

SO my dad let me do his makeup and well ... 😂 @Jaclynhill Highlight @KylieJenner True Brown K @ABHcosmetics Brows! pic.twitter.com/Vt7JcgQ1oF— Gisela (@villa_gisela) August 2, 2016
For a lot of us, our dolls, friends, or siblings were the canvases we used to live out our childhood beauty fantasies. We'd style their hair (and maybe even cut it), perhaps swipe on some lipstick, and give them the glam-squad treatment they deserved. Well, it looks like more and more millennials are expending that roster with other ways to practice their skills: namely, their parents.
Back in June, vlogger Spencer Claus decided to give both of his parents makeovers for Mother's and Father's day, respectively. Naturally, the internet went nuts over the results — partially because his 'rents looked boss AF, but also because without saying a word, it showed just how much his parents love and respect him and his art.
Makeup artist Gisela Villa is now garnering attention on Twitter for a similar scenario. She posted a series of pictures she took after her dad gave her permission to do his makeup. The results are pretty damn flawless.
"SO my dad let me do his makeup and well..." she tweeted. Villa credits Jaclyn Hill as the source of his glow, Kylie Jenner's True Brown K for his '90s brown lip, and Anastasia Beverly Hills products are behind his enviable brows. She didn't tag who was responsible for his lashes in the initial post (she later went on to share that they were Koko Lashes), but they might just be our favorite part.
And the reaction on Twitter? A big thumbs-up. Check out some of our favorites, below.
This, my fellow followers, is a man who is secure in his masculinity and recognizes that makeup has no gender. https://t.co/BIQeCOduWN— #NoShame (@mannyslays) August 2, 2016
My dad won't even go inside Sephora with me. https://t.co/4s3pguVnZ2— vaniaaa (@LynetteCruz896) August 3, 2016
One final question: Can we go next?
