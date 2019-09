Here's How To Watch The Olympics On Your Phone (Or Anywhere)

How To Watch

It's roughly T-minus 36 hours until the 2016 Olympics kickoff with its opening ceremony on Friday evening. But if you won't be sitting in front of your TV at home — or you don't have a cable subscription — you might be at a loss for how to actually tune in.No need to fret: Here's how you can watch the Olympics, no matter where you are.Download the NBC Sports app . It will be streaming 4,500 hours of Olympic content over the next few weeks. But there's a catch: You will need to log in with your cable credentials to use the app. If you don't subscribe to cable, we recommend, ah, sharing with a close friend or family member. (Thanks, mom and dad!) Advice to NBC: Get with the times and let people pay for your app whether they're cable subscribers or not.You'll be using this app whether you're on a phone, tablet, or have an Apple TV connected to your TV set.If you're on a desktop, you can head to the NBC Sports website to stream your favorite Olympic sports. Unfortunately, you'll still need to log in with credentials for live content.NBC-affiliated stations will be playing Olympics content. That includes NBC, MSNBC, CNBC, NBC Sports Network, Telemundo, NBC Universo, Bravo, Golf Channel, USA Network, and other “specialty channels” for basketball and soccer matches. You can get a detailed breakdown of what each station will be playing — and when — here . If you're interested in watching a specific sport, such as rugby, we recommend using the Command+F keyboard shortcut to peruse that page faster.For the first time, the Olympics is being streamed in virtual reality. How cool is that?! You will need a Samsung Gear VR headset to watch. Content will include the opening and closing ceremonies, gymnastics, track and field, men’s basketball, beach volleyball, diving, boxing, fencing, and highlight packages. VR content won't be shown live, though, and you can view it in the VR section of the NBC Sports app starting August 6.Amazon Echo owners can also ask Alexa about the Olympics schedule (“When is the women’s uneven bars?”), for the current medal standings, and for recaps of specific events.