Here's How To Watch The Olympics On Your Phone (Or Anywhere)

It's roughly T-minus 36 hours until the 2016 Olympics kickoff with its opening ceremony on Friday evening. But if you won't be sitting in front of your TV at home — or you don't have a cable subscription — you might be at a loss for how to actually tune in.
No need to fret: Here's how you can watch the Olympics, no matter where you are.
On Your Phone
Download the NBC Sports app. It will be streaming 4,500 hours of Olympic content over the next few weeks. But there's a catch: You will need to log in with your cable credentials to use the app. If you don't subscribe to cable, we recommend, ah, sharing with a close friend or family member. (Thanks, mom and dad!) Advice to NBC: Get with the times and let people pay for your app whether they're cable subscribers or not.
You'll be using this app whether you're on a phone, tablet, or have an Apple TV connected to your TV set.
On The Computer
If you're on a desktop, you can head to the NBC Sports website to stream your favorite Olympic sports. Unfortunately, you'll still need to log in with credentials for live content.
On The TV
NBC-affiliated stations will be playing Olympics content. That includes NBC, MSNBC, CNBC, NBC Sports Network, Telemundo, NBC Universo, Bravo, Golf Channel, USA Network, and other “specialty channels” for basketball and soccer matches. You can get a detailed breakdown of what each station will be playing — and when — here. If you're interested in watching a specific sport, such as rugby, we recommend using the Command+F keyboard shortcut to peruse that page faster.
On VR
For the first time, the Olympics is being streamed in virtual reality. How cool is that?! You will need a Samsung Gear VR headset to watch. Content will include the opening and closing ceremonies, gymnastics, track and field, men’s basketball, beach volleyball, diving, boxing, fencing, and highlight packages. VR content won't be shown live, though, and you can view it in the VR section of the NBC Sports app starting August 6.
On Amazon Echo
Amazon Echo owners can also ask Alexa about the Olympics schedule (“When is the women’s uneven bars?”), for the current medal standings, and for recaps of specific events.
No need to fret: Here's how you can watch the Olympics, no matter where you are.
How To Watch
On Your Phone
Download the NBC Sports app. It will be streaming 4,500 hours of Olympic content over the next few weeks. But there's a catch: You will need to log in with your cable credentials to use the app. If you don't subscribe to cable, we recommend, ah, sharing with a close friend or family member. (Thanks, mom and dad!) Advice to NBC: Get with the times and let people pay for your app whether they're cable subscribers or not.
You'll be using this app whether you're on a phone, tablet, or have an Apple TV connected to your TV set.
On The Computer
If you're on a desktop, you can head to the NBC Sports website to stream your favorite Olympic sports. Unfortunately, you'll still need to log in with credentials for live content.
On The TV
NBC-affiliated stations will be playing Olympics content. That includes NBC, MSNBC, CNBC, NBC Sports Network, Telemundo, NBC Universo, Bravo, Golf Channel, USA Network, and other “specialty channels” for basketball and soccer matches. You can get a detailed breakdown of what each station will be playing — and when — here. If you're interested in watching a specific sport, such as rugby, we recommend using the Command+F keyboard shortcut to peruse that page faster.
On VR
For the first time, the Olympics is being streamed in virtual reality. How cool is that?! You will need a Samsung Gear VR headset to watch. Content will include the opening and closing ceremonies, gymnastics, track and field, men’s basketball, beach volleyball, diving, boxing, fencing, and highlight packages. VR content won't be shown live, though, and you can view it in the VR section of the NBC Sports app starting August 6.
On Amazon Echo
Amazon Echo owners can also ask Alexa about the Olympics schedule (“When is the women’s uneven bars?”), for the current medal standings, and for recaps of specific events.
Advertisement
Key Events To Watch This Weekend
Opening Ceremony (Friday, 7 p.m. EDT): This promises to be an entertaining spectacle of lights, dance, and music, followed by the procession of each country bearing its flag into the Olympic stadium.
Women's Soccer Preliminaries (Saturday, 4:00 p.m. EDT): The U.S. women's soccer team is insanely talented (and fighting against sexism in sports). You can watch them face-off in their first match against France on Saturday afternoon.
Swimming Semifinals & Finals, (Beginning Saturday, 6:03 p.m. EDT): A variety of swimming races, including the Men's 400m Freestyle, the Women's 400m Individual Medley, and the Women's 4x100 Freestyle Relay, begin on Saturday evening. You can see the finals for more events, including the Men's Relay, Women's 400m Freestyle, and Men's Breaststroke, at the same time on Sunday evening.
Women's Gymnastics Qualifiers (Sunday, 8:45 a.m. EDT): Watch as Simone Biles, Gabby Douglas, and the rest of the super-talented U.S. gymnastics team give it their first go on the uneven bars, floor, beam, vault, and the all-around. Work it, ladies!
Women's Cycling Road Race (Sunday, 11:15 a.m. EDT): This is SoulCycle on steroids. Tune in for the gorgeous views of Brazil's roads, beaches, and forests — and to see if American favorite (and national champion) Megan Guarnier can snag a gold medal.
Women's Soccer Preliminaries (Saturday, 4:00 p.m. EDT): The U.S. women's soccer team is insanely talented (and fighting against sexism in sports). You can watch them face-off in their first match against France on Saturday afternoon.
Swimming Semifinals & Finals, (Beginning Saturday, 6:03 p.m. EDT): A variety of swimming races, including the Men's 400m Freestyle, the Women's 400m Individual Medley, and the Women's 4x100 Freestyle Relay, begin on Saturday evening. You can see the finals for more events, including the Men's Relay, Women's 400m Freestyle, and Men's Breaststroke, at the same time on Sunday evening.
Women's Gymnastics Qualifiers (Sunday, 8:45 a.m. EDT): Watch as Simone Biles, Gabby Douglas, and the rest of the super-talented U.S. gymnastics team give it their first go on the uneven bars, floor, beam, vault, and the all-around. Work it, ladies!
Women's Cycling Road Race (Sunday, 11:15 a.m. EDT): This is SoulCycle on steroids. Tune in for the gorgeous views of Brazil's roads, beaches, and forests — and to see if American favorite (and national champion) Megan Guarnier can snag a gold medal.
Updated August 9th with how to get updates on Amazon Echo.
Advertisement