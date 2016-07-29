As Hope Solo, Megan Rapinoe, and Crystal Dunn head to Rio to compete in the Olympics, they're also taking on another opponent: sexism in sports.
Solo and Rapinoe submitted a federal complaint against U.S. Soccer for wage discrimination in March. And this month, Solo wrote a blog post about the inadequate playing conditions and pay that female soccer players receive.
These issues will be the topic of the new docu-series Keeping Score, which follow the athletes' trip to the 2016 Summer Games. Using footage shot by the stars themselves, it delves into each woman's personal story. It also documents their struggle for equal treatment.
“Through their individual stories, we’re following these woman as they make history — not only as a team on the soccer pitch, but in their fight for equal pay,” said Ashley Kaplan, Fullscreen's head of production, in a press release.
"To make our argument for equal pay, winning the Olympics would be massive," says Rapinoe in the trailer. Dunn talks about being "one of the few black women playing soccer."
The series will be available to Fullscreen subscribers starting August 3.
