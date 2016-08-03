Kerry Washington's name has come to be associated with Washington, D.C., mostly thanks to her turn as Olivia Pope on Scandal. But what many people don't know is that her relationship with our nation's capital began long before she donned those gorgeous neutral jackets (and downed too many glasses of red wine to count). "I have a real relationship with Washington," she tells Refinery29 exclusively. "I went to college there and, the truth is, I worked for the real White House before I worked for the fake one." (Washington was a campaign surrogate during both of President Obama's runs.)



So when she was approached by Suzi Weiss-Fischmann, cofounder and brand ambassador for OPI nail products, it made sense to collaborate on a D.C.-focused collection. "It was Suzi's idea," Washington says. "I've been a fan of hers from afar for a long time, and I thought the idea was really fun." It also marks a milestone for the brand. The line, named Washington D.C. (because, of course), is the first time OPI has collaborated with an actress — all of its previous collabs have been with musicians.



Together, Washington and Weiss-Fischmann created 15 shades that are just as cheekily named as you'd expect an OPI bottle to be. Look out for colors like Kerry Blossom, Squeaker of the House, and Freedom of Peach. All the shades are available for purchase today at Ulta Beauty — so click through and shop your favorites. Democracy never looked this good.