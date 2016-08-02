Chrissy Teigen Shares Her Thoughts On Instagram's Troll-Fighting Tool

We love Chrissy Teigen on Twitter and Instagram. She's pretty much our online life guru: Her tweets sound like our best friend's, she's not afraid to confront negative followers, and she's been known to start the occasional blender war. And now she doesn't have to deal with naysayers — on one social app, at least.
Last month, Teigen used Twitter to call on social media platforms to create safer spaces online. While Twitter still has yet to make troll banning an easy feat, Instagram finally rose to the challenge.
Instagram announced last week that it will be introducing new anti-harassment tools to help users deal with negative engagement by filtering keywords out of their own comments. According to the International Business Times, right now this tool is only available to the “internet famous,” a.k.a. folks such as Chrissy Teigen. Teigen thanked Instagram's efforts with a tweet on Tuesday.
While this policy is a step in the right direction, it does require users to pick out what kind of responses they don't want to get on their photos. Teigen addressed this task in her classic lighthearted way:
I'm actually having a hard time filling this filter thing out. It's like a therapy exercise, typing everything u have ever been called lol— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) August 2, 2016
Hopefully other Instagram users will find the exercise equally as cathartic.
