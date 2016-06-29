Chrissy Teigen Started The Best Twitter War Of All Time

Teigen is very active on Twitter, especially when there's food involved. So we were not at all surprised when she responded to fan @DefNotAmina's tweet, "Went on amazon for a blender and ended up buying @chrissyteigen's cookbook." Teigen cooly tweeted back (unintentionally beginning the blender saga), "Ima send u a blender dm me your address." Very shortly after this heartwarming response, things heated up (in the best possible way). Vitamix jumped in on the Twitter thread, followed shortly after by NutriBullet and Blendtec.
The three brands and Teigen shot tweets back and forth for several hours. The tweets ran the gamut from who had the most blending passion, to babies, blades, and even Queen Bey — all serious topics to consider in your quest for the perfect blender. Check out the Twitter battle below, and decide for yourself which brand comes out on top.
@chrissyteigen Blender Gods, here! Not spying, we just love blending.— Vitamix (@Vitamix) June 28, 2016
Oh shiiieeet BleNdeR WArrrS!!! https://t.co/idIzH2NzrF— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) June 28, 2016
@chrissyteigen We're not haters! All of us, loves all of them. 😉— NutriBullet (@thenutribullet) June 28, 2016
@chrissyteigen It's not a war when you already crush it. #NutriBullet— NutriBullet (@thenutribullet) June 28, 2016
@chrissyteigen Crush it? We PULVERIZE it! Our blunt blade is 80% thicker & 30% stronger than any blade in this war.— Blendtec (@Blendtec) June 28, 2016
@chrissyteigen Are they helping children get healthy like we are? @NutriBulletUNI 🍏🍎🍐🍊🍋— NutriBullet (@thenutribullet) June 28, 2016
@chrissyteigen Did someone say @thebabybullet? We've got babies covered too. pic.twitter.com/erV09Hxwye— NutriBullet (@thenutribullet) June 28, 2016
BLEND TEC DO YOU LIKE BEYONCÉ https://t.co/o2ZauB4F3l— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) June 28, 2016
@chrissyteigen We're all about the lemonade over here! 🍋🍋🍋 #NutriBullet— NutriBullet (@thenutribullet) June 28, 2016
NUTRIBULLET LOVES BEYONCE, STILL NO WORD FROM @BLENDTEC https://t.co/F3AbC6d5ew— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) June 28, 2016
Ok I have to feed my baby now. I feel really good about what we accomplished today guys— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) June 28, 2016