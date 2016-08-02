This Iconic Makeup Brand Is Getting A Modern Revival

"Iconic glamour" is a phrase many beauty buffs use to describe international brand Max Factor. Coming into its own during the height of Old Hollywood, the company came to embody everything that's alluring about old-school cinematic beauty.
Founder Max Factor, also known as the father of makeup (seriously, he reportedly coined the actual word), created the first commercially available foundation, was the master behind Clara Bow's red heart-shaped lips, and made a name for himself as the on-screen beauty guru during the '30s, '40s, and '50s. And those are just a few of his accolades.
But just like for any heyday, a decline would arrive eventually. Due to a lack of sales in the U.S., the company closed its doors stateside back in 2010. Now, it's looking to make a comeback in a new way with the help of the illustrious makeup artist Pat McGrath. An icon recognizes an icon, after all.
McGrath, who has served as global creative design director for the company since 2004, selected four limited-edition products to bring to the States — giving them all a modern twist. And if you know anything about McGrath's career, skill, and history making sell-out-worthy products of her own, you know there's nobody better for the job.
The items include a mascara, liquid eyeliner, and two neutral lipsticks in beige and rose hues. In short, classic cosmetics that would feel at home in many a makeup bag. Check out the products — which launched yesterday — ahead, and stay tuned for more information about the collection from none other than McGrath herself.
