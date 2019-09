In the U.S., the smartphone market is dominated by Apple's iPhone. This is proven by the numbers and backed up in person — just take a look at the phones around you as you walk down the street. But globally, Samsung has the edge , selling more smartphones than the Apple Geniuses it competes against. And with its latest release, Samsung might finally take over the U.S. and convince even the most loyal Apple fans to make the switch.This morning, Samsung announced its newest smartphone, the Galaxy Note7, and it's got some seriously compelling features. Here's why you should consider buying one.The Galaxy Note7 identifies users with eye-scanning technology, a feature that isn't rumored to come to the iPhone until 2018 . Instead of pressing your thumb onto a fingerprint scanner (which you can also do), you just hold the phone up so its front-facing camera can scan your eyes. We saw a demo, and we promise that it looks every bit as cool as it sounds. The iris scanning seems especially useful if your hands are sweaty after a run, or if your phone gets wet in the rain.And if you've got some apps or files you'd rather keep to yourself , there's a Secure Folder on the phone where you can keep personal information private, protected behind one more layer of biometric identification (i.e., if you hand your unlocked phone to a friend, he or she would still need to scan a thumb or an iris to access the Secure Folder). Samsung says that its eye-scanning technology will also be used to make mobile payments safer in the future.The Note7 S Pen, a stylus that's housed in a slot at the bottom of the phone, can be used to draw and write notes not just in apps, but on the locked homescreen. The screen has an Always On display; if you need to jot something down real quick, just whip out the S Pen and write it on the lock screen. You can also pin a note, too, so you won't forget to make a call or send a text.With a ballpoint-like .7mm tip, the pen is easy to use and accurate — more comfortable than the Galaxy Note5 's S Pen. You can also use the pen to create your own GIFs . When a video is playing, select any frames that you'd like to turn into a GIF, and one will instantly be created for you to share on social or via text.