31 Perfect Looks To Copy This August

If we had to pick, "keep it casual" would probably be our August outfit motto. That's not to say there's no room for dressing up this month, but if you live anywhere with sky-high temperatures (and equally as high humidity), it's likely your end-of-summer wardrobe is dominated by lightweight fabrics, super-thin tees, and breezy skirts and dresses...rather than your typical layers.



And we get it: With 31 days (hopefully) filled with sunshine, it's not easy to create a sweat-proof look. Between office ACs and sticky commutes, your outfit has a LOT of work to do. And that type of pressure can make getting dressed in the morning pretty damn hard. Thankfully, Instagram is filled with poolside, beachside, and yes, even work-appropriate pieces, giving our styling brains that much-needed recharge. Let the pairings ahead take you through Labor Day without a hitch. The final days of summer may be approaching, but when it comes to nailing seasonal dressing? Well, we're just getting started.