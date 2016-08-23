Here's What A Vyshyvanka Actually Is

"I think fashion is a universal language, and when we wear something originating from a certain culture it makes us citizens of the world," Mishchenko continues. "It makes us more powerful and strong. I also think that the vyshyvanka, the one that is made up to the best standards with the traditional handwork techniques of manipulating fabrics, is a thing to have in every wardrobe. It's timeless beauty. And in a moment of a tough economic times, something that is special and can be worn over and over again is a good thing to have."



Though they may not be the most affordable pieces (options from the aforementioned labels will cost you anywhere from $200 to $1,000-plus, though you can find more affordable ones on Etsy), Mischenko makes a good point when it comes to embracing trends from other cultures, and how important it can be for budding style capitals (like Kiev, he says). So while summer comes to an end, and maybe the beachside selfies featuring embroidery-clad influencers become fewer and farther between, the important thing to note is that the vyshyvanka isn't a trend, it's timeless.