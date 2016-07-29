Earlier this week, Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher caused the internet to let out a collective Awww when the former opened up during an appearance on Conan that the couple purchased their wedding rings on Etsy. For $90. But, it's less about the price tag, and more about the sentiment behind it. Because, in a world of diamonds the size of a baby's fist and $10 million (second) engagement rings, it's refreshing to hear that a couple who can more than afford a massive splurge, instead opted for handmade, one-of-a-kind pieces from an indie designer.
Unsurprisingly, this news had us asking tons of questions: Did the couple pay with Paypal or a credit card (or an Etsy gift card)? Did they request gift-wrapping? Did they leave positive feedback on the seller's page? Are they frequent Etsy shoppers? Unfortunately, when we reached out to Etsy, the site wasn't able to disclose what shop they purchased the ring from, or answer any of the above. And, because of its privacy policy, Etsy couldn't even confirm the transaction actually took place. Sigh.
So, while we may not be able to get our hands on the exact bands Mila and Ashton are currently rocking, we were able to find a bunch of similar, $100(ish) options for anyone with impending nuptials — or without! Go ahead, put an (Etsy) ring on it.
