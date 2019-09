Priced Out Of Justin Bieber's Barneys Purpose Merch? Try Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters teamed up with Bravado, which has been leading the merch charge for the Biebz, to create a five-piece capsule featuring the concert's logo on streetwear-inspired garments. There's a hoodie, two T-shirts (one long-, one short-sleeved), a cap, and a jacket — all branded with "Purpose" as well as "Staff," which we saw at Bieber's VFiles pop-up "Bravado has been a key partner with Urban Outfitters for years," Colby Black, general merchandise manager at Urban Outfitters told Refinery29, adding that the retailer has had exclusive collaborations of this nature in the past — although, this is its first foray into official tour merch. "As artists like Justin Bieber turn their global recognition into apparel brands, Urban Outfitters and Bravado seized a key opportunity to offer this product range to our customer," he continued.Pricing starts at $35 for the hat and caps at $99 for the jacket. It'll make its online debut on August 8, but will be available in stores starting August 5. (The retailer will also host a few hype-inducing events where fans can win souvenirs, like CD's and stickers, signed by Bieber himself.)