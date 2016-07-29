Would Joe Jonas kiss and tell? Maybe, maybe not. Would he rate his famous ex-girlfriends in a game of "Shag, Marry, Kill" on national TV? Absolutely.
The DNCE singer appeared on Watch What Happens Live last night and got grilled during the show's "Plead the Fifth" segment. After hinting that he is the most well endowed JoBro and waffling about who inspired his upcoming song (Gigi, probably), the pop star had no choice but to rank his former loves. Out of Taylor Swift, Demi Lovato, and Gigi Hadid, who would he marry, who would he shag, and who would he kill?
"I'll marry Demi, she's a friend," he told host Andy Cohen. Jonas then paused to stroke his chin and consider his other options.
"This is a game, right?" he asked. "Um...shag Taylor, kill Gigi?"
The pained look on his face said it all. Jonas has, of course, been vocal about his disappointment that Hadid, whom he dated last year, was so quick to move on to a new relationship with her current boyfriend Zayn Malik. And then there's Jonas' infamous romance with Swift, which ended with a breakup text.
"We were children," Jonas told Cohen of the short-lived relationship.
Watch the segment below — unless you're Gigi Hadid, in which case, well...better not.
