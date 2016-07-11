Story from Pop Culture

Why Demi Lovato & Joe Jonas 'Shippers Are Freaking Out

Carolyn L. Todd
Remember when Joe Jonas and Demi Lovato used to date? Not really? That's because it's been six whole years since the pair parted ways. But it appears many of their fans never moved on from the relationship. In fact, they've begun a full-fledged Instagram campaign to get the two pop stars back together. And Lovato and Jonas have no one but themselves to blame.

Last night in San Diego. One more show left for the U.S. Tour! Los Angeles tomorrow!

A few days ago, Jonas posted a picture of himself on Instagram announcing the closure of his U.S. tour. "Last night in San Diego. One more show left for the U.S. Tour! Los Angeles tomorrow!" he wrote. You may notice that his biceps are prominently featured in the photo. Or, at least, Demi Lovato did. "Excuse me sir, can you show me where the gun snow is?" the singer, currently on tour with Joe's brother Nick, commented.

And that's all it took to set the 'shippers off.

We'd just like to note that both individuals are currently single. (Lovato broke up with longtime boyfriend Wilmer Valderrama last month, possibly because of a curse Joe Jonas put on them.) That is all.
