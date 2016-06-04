Joe Jonas has been breaking hearts, albeit in the classic pop star kind of way, for a long time now. The 26-year-old's list of girlfriends, including some very high-profile names, is almost as long.
Several of the romances are forever immortalized in song, including his childhood neighbor, Mandy Van Duyne, the inspiration for the Jonas Brothers' "Mandy."
But does the Jonas heartbreak last even longer than a Joe Jonas relationship? Is there a Joe Jonas curse?
Things took a weird turn for the women in Joe's life this week. Three of Jonas's exes went through public breakups, starting a buzz about a possible Joe Jonas jinx.
First, Taylor Swift and Calvin Harris uncoupled.
Then, word came about Gigi Hadid and Zayn breaking up. Gigi got together with Zayn just after breaking up with Jonas. Jonas talked about it to the Daily Mirror back in April. The Daily Mail went even further and took the time to point out the striking, sometimes freaky, similarities between the two.
Finally, Demi Lovato and Wilmer Valderrama ended their relationship after six years together.
What these three hugely successful, iconic women have in common is that they are all exes of Jonas.
So far, The Goldbergs' AJ Michalka, another Joe Jonas ex, seems to be in the clear, happily living the single life. Although coincidentally, she posted this #TBT to her days with Jonas this week.
Several of the romances are forever immortalized in song, including his childhood neighbor, Mandy Van Duyne, the inspiration for the Jonas Brothers' "Mandy."
But does the Jonas heartbreak last even longer than a Joe Jonas relationship? Is there a Joe Jonas curse?
Things took a weird turn for the women in Joe's life this week. Three of Jonas's exes went through public breakups, starting a buzz about a possible Joe Jonas jinx.
First, Taylor Swift and Calvin Harris uncoupled.
Then, word came about Gigi Hadid and Zayn breaking up. Gigi got together with Zayn just after breaking up with Jonas. Jonas talked about it to the Daily Mirror back in April. The Daily Mail went even further and took the time to point out the striking, sometimes freaky, similarities between the two.
Finally, Demi Lovato and Wilmer Valderrama ended their relationship after six years together.
What these three hugely successful, iconic women have in common is that they are all exes of Jonas.
So far, The Goldbergs' AJ Michalka, another Joe Jonas ex, seems to be in the clear, happily living the single life. Although coincidentally, she posted this #TBT to her days with Jonas this week.
Ashley Greene, of Twilight and now Rogue, also appears to be all good right now with boyfriend Paul Khoury, if her Instagram is any indication.
Or course there's no Joe Jonas curse, right?
Advertisement