When Demi Lovato sung "got a taste for the cherry...don't be scared 'cause I'm your body type" in "Cool for the Summer," fans speculated that she was bisexual or at least bi-curious. In a recent interview with People, she addressed these rumors. "It's something I don't think needs to have a label," she said. "As humans, it's just about a connection with someone."
Lovato joins a long list of celebrities who don't believe in labeling their sexual orientation. Kristen Stewart told Variety last month that "you don’t have to immediately know how to define yourself.” And Miley Cyrus said she was "literally open to every single thing that is consenting and doesn't involve an animal and everyone is of age" in an interview with Paper last year.
A recent survey by YouGov found that 29% of millennials don't consider themselves completely gay or straight. Some people may choose to label their sexuality, but thanks in part to celebrities like Lovato, the compulsion to do so may soon be a thing of the past.
