Things seem to be going swimmingly between Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik. But at least one person thinks the couple got cozy a little quicker than expected: Hadid's ex, Joe Jonas.
"I think it’s interesting that she moved on so quickly," he told The Mirror. "I mean it was definitely very quick." That said, the "Cake By The Ocean" singer didn't cop to any bad blood within the trio. In fact, he intimated that he's barely familiar with Zayn Malik, at least as a musician.
"It’s comical that I’m compared to him. That dude and I have been compared for years, I think it’s just funny," Jonas added. "To be honest, I haven’t really listened to his music, but he can sing well.”
Here's hoping that if Jonas is still carrying a torch for his former flame, he has somehow resisted the urge to watch "PILLOWTALK." Because that just sounds like it would be straight-up painful.
