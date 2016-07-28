Zayn Reveals The Secret To His Relationship With Gigi Hadid

Elle U.K. has really cornered the market on celebrity relationship scoop with its September issue. Yesterday we got Kristen Stewart gushing about her girlfriend to the magazine. Today, it's Zayn's turn to share.
The singer is one of four cover stars for September. Inside, he opens up about his relationship with model Gigi Hadid, which is still going strong despite a recent break-up and make-up.
Prepare to swoon! World renowned signer @zayn is one of @elleuk's four cover stars for #septemberELLE 2016 (on sale Aug 3). In the issue he talks about moving to Hollywood, dating fashion's most in-demand supermodel @gigihadid, and his debut solo album #MindOfMine, which has already topped the charts on both sides of the Atlantic, and garnered critical acclaim. #ELLExZAYN (Zayn wears @burberry jacket, @troojo top, @cartier necklace and ring. Photography by @nabildo, fashion by @itsdwallace and @jasonrembert. Interview by @lenadecasparis.)
"She's super-intelligent," the British pop star told the magazine. "I think that's why it works so well. And we do the same type of job so we get that with each other."
He also credits his mother and sisters for shaping him to be the young man he is today.
"I enjoyed the womanly influence," he said. "I have a lot of respect for women because of them. They are so strong, powerful, and do everything themselves."
Newsflash: Women rock. Of course, so do men who recognize that.
