Chrissy Teigen Is #MomGoals In This Vacation Instagram

Chrissy Teigen and her family — husband John Legend and daughter Luna Legend — have been indulging in an international getaway and inciting intense wanderlust with every photo and Snapchat they post.
They've dined. They've wined. And they're also getting in some great family time. Of all the #foodgoals, #vacationgoals, and even #tweetinggoals, the most impressive of all are Teigen's #momgoals.
Teigen has joked before about not being a "good mom" (most recently when she talked about accidentally getting her spray tan on her daughter while breast-feeding), but we think she's doing a pretty awesome job.
Baby Luna looks to be enjoying herself the most in this picture that Teigen shared. The glam duo appears to be beachside in St. Tropez, their latest stop.
And, of course, Legend is still getting some quality daddy-daughter time in.
Can we tag along next time?
