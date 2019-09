Chrissy Teigen Is #MomGoals In This Vacation Instagram

Chrissy Teigen and her family — husband John Legend and daughter Luna Legend — have been indulging in an international getaway and inciting intense wanderlust with every photo and Snapchat they post.They've dined. They've wined. And they're also getting in some great family time . Of all the #foodgoals, #vacationgoals, and even #tweetinggoals , the most impressive of all are Teigen's #momgoals.Teigen has joked before about not being a "good mom" (most recently when she talked about accidentally getting her spray tan on her daughter while breast-feeding), but we think she's doing a pretty awesome job.Baby Luna looks to be enjoying herself the most in this picture that Teigen shared. The glam duo appears to be beachside in St. Tropez, their latest stop.