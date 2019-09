So what did Cobb see when she turned her learned gaze towards the Bachelorette herself? What did she see when she watched JoJo? With Robby, Cobb says her reactions show that JoJo appreciates the love from Robby, but she comes off a little unsure. Cobb sees a lot of congruency between what JoJo says and what she does. When JoJo says that how she feels about Robby is “such a great feeling,” she follows it up with a confirmation head nod. She’s basically nodding her head "yes," then she looks down. “People will do that to stop emotion. It’s not that she’s embarrassed of it, sometimes you just don’t want to cry in front of people.”With Jordan, JoJo keeps reaching out to Jordan and making contact with him, though, there isn’t the same type of response that came from Robby. When they hug, JoJo grabs onto his arm, but Cobb suggests that we should notice the actual physical distance between them. JoJo says, “We have that passion and chemistry, and I feel so happy.” Cobb isn’t buying it. “I don’t believe this statement. I didn’t see evidence of this in the clip that I analyzed.”So where does that leave us? Many people have speculated that JoJo picks Jordan next week. His brother Luke might have even given that away last week. Given Cobb’s analysis, that might not be the best move, if JoJo is, as they say, is here for the right reasons. “Based on what I’ve seen, Robby is definitely more into her than Jordan. Hands down.”All will be revealed on Monday. In the meantime, go crazy looking for clues like shoulder shrugs, head nods, and eye contact. You can find out more about Blanca Cobb and the fascinating work she does on her website