Robby was the first to tell JoJo “I love you” way back in Uruguay. He hasn’t stopped saying it since. He told her that after the hometown visits, his family remarked that they could just “see” that he was in love with her. So does his body language during the overnights in Thailand match up? According to Cobb, it does.



When watching the video, something that Cobb noticed about Robby was that every time he said “I love you,” he followed it up with an intimate gesture. In one instance, before he moves in for the kiss there is “intimate face-to-face touching.” She explains that contact like that is what you do when you love somebody, especially at the beginning stages of a relationship. “You expect to see a lot of intimacy,” Cobb says. “That, to me, is congruent with what he is saying. Not only is he saying the words he follows it up with what he does.” Other examples are when Robby rushes to hug Jojo on the balcony. He picks her up high. They engage in a full body, torso to torso hug.



“That’s what you want to see. When couples love each other, and you’re really into each other and really connected to that person, and you’re intimate, then you’re going to be torso to torso, chest to chest, hip to hip in an embrace,” Cobb says. She also points out that Robby is very specific about how JoJo makes him feel. He has a level of specificity that she did not see when she watched Jordan.

