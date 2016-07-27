Next Monday, JoJo Fletcher will give her final rose to either Jordan Rodgers or Robby Hayes. But, new details about The Bachelorette finale reveal that it wasn't love, but one big mistake that really swayed Fletcher's choice.
According to Us Weekly, Fletcher was set to choose a particular suitor, that is, until he totally blew it with her parents.
The magazine reports the guy's one faux pas was that he didn't ask her parents' permission to ask her to marry him. Something Fletcher saw as disrespectful.
But, while it may have been a big no-no in her book, it should certainly make for some good television.
Fletcher's final goodbye with this "once confident" guy in Thailand is reportedly awkward and dramatic. She couldn't hold back her tears and revealed, "I wanted it to be you."
Though, it doesn't seem like Fletcher's family wanted her to choose this guy, describing him as a "little too smooth." Her mom even said she thought this guy was a "player.”
The magazine doesn't reveal who Fletcher ends up choosing — the final episode was taped back in May — but they do say Fletcher does end up engaged in the end. Just maybe not to the guy she originally hoped.
Let's start taking bets now on whether it's Jordan or Robby who ultimately lets JoJo down.
According to Us Weekly, Fletcher was set to choose a particular suitor, that is, until he totally blew it with her parents.
The magazine reports the guy's one faux pas was that he didn't ask her parents' permission to ask her to marry him. Something Fletcher saw as disrespectful.
But, while it may have been a big no-no in her book, it should certainly make for some good television.
Fletcher's final goodbye with this "once confident" guy in Thailand is reportedly awkward and dramatic. She couldn't hold back her tears and revealed, "I wanted it to be you."
Though, it doesn't seem like Fletcher's family wanted her to choose this guy, describing him as a "little too smooth." Her mom even said she thought this guy was a "player.”
The magazine doesn't reveal who Fletcher ends up choosing — the final episode was taped back in May — but they do say Fletcher does end up engaged in the end. Just maybe not to the guy she originally hoped.
Let's start taking bets now on whether it's Jordan or Robby who ultimately lets JoJo down.
Advertisement