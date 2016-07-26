Story from TV Shows

Bachelorette Finalist Fires Back At Chad Johnson's Gay Joke

Erin Donnelly
It's not enough that banished Bachelorette contestant Chad Johnson shared photos of himself smooching Robby Hayes' ex-girlfriend. Now he's joking that his former romantic rival is gay.

Hayes was chosen to be one of JoJo Fletcher's final two bachelors last night, and Johnson just couldn't handle it. Naturally, he just had to spew his views on Twitter.


Charming as ever, Chad. Also gross: The amount of followers cheering him on.

Hayes, however, wasted no time in firing back at Johnson.


When he's not questioning people's sexuality, Johnson's making time for a sexist tweet or two. Consider this gem.

How did JoJo ever let this guy slip through her fingers?
