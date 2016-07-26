It's not enough that banished Bachelorette contestant Chad Johnson shared photos of himself smooching Robby Hayes' ex-girlfriend. Now he's joking that his former romantic rival is gay.
Hayes was chosen to be one of JoJo Fletcher's final two bachelors last night, and Johnson just couldn't handle it. Naturally, he just had to spew his views on Twitter.
Hayes was chosen to be one of JoJo Fletcher's final two bachelors last night, and Johnson just couldn't handle it. Naturally, he just had to spew his views on Twitter.
If I have to watch @RobbyHHayes pretend to like women for one more second on #TheBachelorette, I'm gonna blow my head off. #TheBitchelorette— Chad Johnson (@realchadjohnson) July 26, 2016
Charming as ever, Chad. Also gross: The amount of followers cheering him on.
Hayes, however, wasted no time in firing back at Johnson.
Been waiting for you to do that #mrirrelevant https://t.co/VhtptO3Xc1— Robby H Hayes (@RobbyHHayes) July 26, 2016
When he's not questioning people's sexuality, Johnson's making time for a sexist tweet or two. Consider this gem.
Advertisement
Why do girls put "I love traveling" on profiles? Y'all might as well write " I want a rich guy to take me places." #EveryoneLovesTraveling— Chad Johnson (@realchadjohnson) July 26, 2016
How did JoJo ever let this guy slip through her fingers?
Advertisement