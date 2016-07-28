Why These #MenForChoice Support Abortion Rights

It's been a big week for supporters of reproductive rights.
First and foremost, Democrats made history when Hillary Clinton became the first female nominee of a major political party. Leaders in the fight to protect abortion rights have a strong ally in Clinton — she famously declared that "women's rights are human rights" two decades ago.
Some of those same leaders — including Planned Parenthood's Cecile Richards and NARAL Pro-Choice America's Ilyse Hogue — had the opportunity to address delegates and the country themselves during prime speaking slots at the Democratic National Convention. And the party approved a platform that is strongly in favor of abortion rights, calling for the first time in Congress to repeal the Hyde amendment, the standing ban on the use of federal funding for abortion services. NARAL Pro-Choice America called the language "unequivocally the strongest platform for reproductive freedom we have ever seen."
The flurry of activity and attention at the DNC may have something to do with the high stakes in this election. More than 300 state-level provisions restricting abortion have been enacted nationwide since 2011, according to the Guttmacher Institute.
In the past year alone, two dozen states have tried to limit funding for family planning and related services. The GOP's own platform, ratified in Cleveland last week, calls to defund Planned Parenthood, and condemns the Supreme Court's recent decision to strike down restrictions on abortion in Texas. The next president will likely have the chance to appoint one or more justices to that bench.
"Make no mistake," Richards told delegates Tuesday. "Women's health and rights are on the line and on the ballot in this election."
But it isn't just women working to protect reproductive rights this election year. Support for legal abortion is actually slightly higher among men than women, according to Pew Research Center, with 57% of men saying the procedure should be legal in most or all cases.
Solidarity — and activism — among men was in the spotlight Wednesday, when NARAL Pro-Choice America hosted a #MenForChoice party in Philadelphia.
Ahead, men at the DNC share their views, what's at stake in this election, and what their male counterparts can do to protect reproductive rights for all.
Refinery29’s News team is on the ground covering the Republican National Convention and the Democratic National Convention. Follow along @R29News and check out our full coverage of the 2016 race here.
First and foremost, Democrats made history when Hillary Clinton became the first female nominee of a major political party. Leaders in the fight to protect abortion rights have a strong ally in Clinton — she famously declared that "women's rights are human rights" two decades ago.
Some of those same leaders — including Planned Parenthood's Cecile Richards and NARAL Pro-Choice America's Ilyse Hogue — had the opportunity to address delegates and the country themselves during prime speaking slots at the Democratic National Convention. And the party approved a platform that is strongly in favor of abortion rights, calling for the first time in Congress to repeal the Hyde amendment, the standing ban on the use of federal funding for abortion services. NARAL Pro-Choice America called the language "unequivocally the strongest platform for reproductive freedom we have ever seen."
The flurry of activity and attention at the DNC may have something to do with the high stakes in this election. More than 300 state-level provisions restricting abortion have been enacted nationwide since 2011, according to the Guttmacher Institute.
In the past year alone, two dozen states have tried to limit funding for family planning and related services. The GOP's own platform, ratified in Cleveland last week, calls to defund Planned Parenthood, and condemns the Supreme Court's recent decision to strike down restrictions on abortion in Texas. The next president will likely have the chance to appoint one or more justices to that bench.
"Make no mistake," Richards told delegates Tuesday. "Women's health and rights are on the line and on the ballot in this election."
But it isn't just women working to protect reproductive rights this election year. Support for legal abortion is actually slightly higher among men than women, according to Pew Research Center, with 57% of men saying the procedure should be legal in most or all cases.
Solidarity — and activism — among men was in the spotlight Wednesday, when NARAL Pro-Choice America hosted a #MenForChoice party in Philadelphia.
Ahead, men at the DNC share their views, what's at stake in this election, and what their male counterparts can do to protect reproductive rights for all.
Refinery29’s News team is on the ground covering the Republican National Convention and the Democratic National Convention. Follow along @R29News and check out our full coverage of the 2016 race here.