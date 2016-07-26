Update: Leah Messer Addresses Bikini Photo Body-Shaming

Update: Leah Messer has provided Refinery29 a statement on the criticism of her body:



"First and foremost, there is much more to women than our bodies," Messer said. "Yet many women seem to continually judge others, not by their character, but by their bodies. There are many more important issues going on in the world today than whether or not I had enough to eat for breakfast. (Side note: I had plenty.)"



Messer continued, "We should be focused on spreading love and kindness instead of mean-spirited bullying. Thankfully I am in a beautiful place in my life raising three wonderful, kind, loving and confident little girls. The last thing I would want for them is to feel that they, too, could be ridiculed for their bodies. So let's stop with the shaming, start supporting one another, and focus on what really matters."

