Update: Leah Messer Addresses Bikini Photo Body-Shaming

Update: Leah Messer has provided Refinery29 a statement on the criticism of her body:
"First and foremost, there is much more to women than our bodies," Messer said. "Yet many women seem to continually judge others, not by their character, but by their bodies. There are many more important issues going on in the world today than whether or not I had enough to eat for breakfast. (Side note: I had plenty.)"
Messer continued, "We should be focused on spreading love and kindness instead of mean-spirited bullying. Thankfully I am in a beautiful place in my life raising three wonderful, kind, loving and confident little girls. The last thing I would want for them is to feel that they, too, could be ridiculed for their bodies. So let's stop with the shaming, start supporting one another, and focus on what really matters."
This article was originally published at 12:45 p.m.
Teen Mom 2 star Leah Messer has been instagramming plenty of fun shots with her family, including her three daughters, all summer. But one photo in particular has been causing some controversy. After the 24-year-old posted the above shot yesterday, many fans expressed concern — and some went as far as to shame her for her thin frame.
Messer has yet to respond to the comments. Of course, this isn't the first time she's encountered scrutiny from the public. Earlier this year she was accused of having a drug problem after she was often seen slurring on camera during Teen Mom 2. (She later sought treatment for addiction.) And this week, fans also criticised the mom for filming this video of her daughter in the backseat while she was driving:
Nothing's going to stop fans from expressing concern for the stars they follow. But shaming someone — about her body, her parenting, or anything else — isn't an okay way to show you care.
