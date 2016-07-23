Kendall Jenner Shares Her Surprising New Hair Color On Snapchat

Kendall Jenner officially has purple hair! The 20-year-old model unveiled her dramatic new tresses on Snapchat, a move that her younger sister, Kylie, is notorious for.
Photographer Patrick Demarchelier, of The Devil Wears Prada fame, gets in on the action, trying out his hand at styling her new look. Apparently, Jenner is on a secret shoot with the iconic photographer, so we're only getting a peek of her hair. Usually, the superstar model keeps her hair looks simple. She's usually spotted with dark, shoulder-length, tousled hair.
Photographer Patrick Demarchelier, of The Devil Wears Prada fame, gets in on the action, trying out his hand at styling her new look. Apparently, Jenner is on a secret shoot with the iconic photographer, so we're only getting a peek of her hair. Usually, the superstar model keeps her hair looks simple. She's usually spotted with dark, shoulder-length, tousled hair.
While Jenner's bold new hair color is a shift from the tresses we're used to, this isn't the first time she's tried a daring look. The elder Jenner sister went pink for Love Magazine and has even donned colored contacts in the past.
Jenner's chic tresses may be short-lived, but for now, this purple hair is giving us all life.
Jenner's chic tresses may be short-lived, but for now, this purple hair is giving us all life.
Advertisement