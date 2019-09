Kendall Jenner Shares Her Surprising New Hair Color On Snapchat

Kendall Jenner officially has purple hair! The 20-year-old model unveiled her dramatic new tresses on Snapchat, a move that her younger sister, Kylie, is notorious for.Photographer Patrick Demarchelier, of The Devil Wears Prada fame, gets in on the action, trying out his hand at styling her new look. Apparently, Jenner is on a secret shoot with the iconic photographer, so we're only getting a peek of her hair. Usually, the superstar model keeps her hair looks simple. She's usually spotted with dark, shoulder-length, tousled hair.