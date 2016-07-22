Watch Anna Faris Being Hilarious In This (Real) Flight Safety Video

Anna Faris is known for being half of one of Hollywood's cutest couples, and for her hilarious TV and movie roles. Most recently though, she used her comedy skills to teach Air New Zealand passengers all about flight safety. She joined Flight of the Conchords funny man and New Zealand native Rhys Darby on his mission to explain the most important air safety tips with the help of some Hollywood magic.
Air New Zealand has always had a way with funny and unique safety videos, and this one is no exception. Darby starts out in a bubble bath and calls up Faris to ask her to act in his cop movie about airline safety. She agrees, but partway through the script, suggests turning it into a film that might actually get her an award. They try out several different genres, including romance, western, and Faris' specialty, horror, all while two New Zealand Air flight attendants try to walk them through the usual safety instructions. They also get some assistance from an adorable chihuahua named Chester along the way.
Check out the video for a funny take on airline safety that actually might make you pay attention to your flight instructions for once.
