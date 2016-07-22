Check Out Your Favorite Fashion Icons As Pokémon

With Pokémon Go still dominating everyone's brains, there have been some surprising intersections between the augmented-reality game and fashion. We've seen Pokémon inserted into ad campaigns (a welcome improvement, really). There have also been parallels drawn between our favorite characters and designers' runway collections, too, though that's a bit more of a stretch. A new illustrated series from Stylight, a fashion aggregation site, takes things further — by fully transforming some of our favorite fashion people into Pokémon.
We always thought Cara Delevingne had the spark of a Pikachu and Karl Lagerfeld the sharp sophistication of a Ninetales. Well, our hypothetical match between fashion-industry players and Pokémon no longer exists in the abstract: Stylight envisioned what those mashups would look like. It Pokémon-ified these recognizable fashion characters, too: Anna Wintour (as Charmander), Victoria Beckham (a formidable Mew), Suzy Menkes (a great Jigglypuff), and Jean Paul Gaultier (drawn as a Poliwag).
This isn't the first time Stylight has given fashion people the animated treatment. You may remember the Minionistas (the site's first viral hit) or its imagining of industry players in a galaxy far, far away. Since even Fashion Week halts when a Poliwag appears, it was only a matter of time until fashion MVPs got the Pokémon treatment.
The Pokémon Go craze is only growing (and touching every part of our social lives). Ahead, imagine what it would be like if the game took over the front row next season. Odds are, many street style snaps will feature well-dressed showgoers hunched over trying to catch some Rattata in New York, anyway.
