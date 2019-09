Ever since Pokémon Go came out, the trading card game of our past has reentered pretty much every part of the present. So, though it's been around for quite some time, the Tumblr Pokémon and fashion has made a resurgence.As Fashionista reports, the site contains famous fashion ad campaigns with Pokémon characters accompanying the models. By combining the cartoons with ads from designers such as Prada and Louis Vuitton, it perfectly mixes high and low culture.