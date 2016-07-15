Ever since Pokémon Go came out, the trading card game of our past has reentered pretty much every part of the present. So, though it's been around for quite some time, the Tumblr Pokémon and fashion has made a resurgence.
As Fashionista reports, the site contains famous fashion ad campaigns with Pokémon characters accompanying the models. By combining the cartoons with ads from designers such as Prada and Louis Vuitton, it perfectly mixes high and low culture.
As Fashionista reports, the site contains famous fashion ad campaigns with Pokémon characters accompanying the models. By combining the cartoons with ads from designers such as Prada and Louis Vuitton, it perfectly mixes high and low culture.
pokexfashion: chanel eyewear fall/winter 2014; charlotte free & skitty: http://t.co/gkqUfpv8Bf— franny pack. (@fphomm) December 9, 2014
Furret, Teddiursa, and Meowth pile together on a couch for a Chanel ad. Clefairy pops up from behind an ice cream cone alongside two Mulberry models. And Slowpoke, Oddish, and Jumpluff are all over Fernanda Ly in her Vogue Australia shoot.
Advertisement
pokexfashion: vogue australia november 2015; fernanda hin lin ly, oddish & jumpluff: https://t.co/OhYU9IcvTN— franny pack. (@fphomm) October 23, 2015
Brock even takes Kanye West's place in a Balmain ad.
pokexfashion: balmain men spring/summer 2015; brock as kanye west ft. kim kardashian, zubat & geodude: http://t.co/Cocdbt1gdu— franny pack. (@fphomm) January 10, 2015
Francis, the artist behind the Tumblr, describes himself on Twitter as a "fashion and Pokémon loving individual who runs a blog that combines the two." Something like this needed to exist in the world, and we're glad he took it upon himself to create it.
Advertisement