As of late, it seems Justin Bieber is experiencing some major nostalgia. He's obsessed with Pokémon Go (like many twentysomethings), launched a Barneys line featuring vintage-inspired T-shirts, and is now reliving his childhood... via animated films.
Following a sold-out performance at Madison Square Garden, the 22-year-old singer rented out a movie theater in Times Square. He and about a dozen friends, including a familiar face — Chantel Jeffries, who Bieber has dated in the past — had the theater all to themselves as they indulged in a private screening.
So, what movie did Bieber pick to potentially woo a former flame, and deem worthy of the potential $750 - $3,000 investment? The Secret Life of Pets, of course, TMZ reports. Bieber also shared a picture on Instagram of his feet propped up in an empty theater.
It seems like he made a good call though. The Secret Life of Pets is currently the box office champion, clutching the number one spot for the second week in a row.
Our recommendation for his next private viewing? The new Ghostbusters.
