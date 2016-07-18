If we're not at peak Pokémon Go yet, this might be a sign we're nearing it. On Sunday night, hundreds were closing in on a Gyarados near the Apple Store on Fifth Avenue in New York City, according to Cosmopolitan. The players were so intent on catching this dragon, they apparently didn't even notice Justin Bieber and his entourage were hunting right alongside them. At least one player did look up from the phone in time to witness this and report it on Reddit.
"Everyone is so engrossed in catching the big guy, no one notices when a black car pulls up and Justin Beiber plus six body guards roll out so JB can join in the hunt," Stalkertuesday wrote. "Statistically there had to be at least a couple huge Bieber fans in the crowd. But listen: priorities. There are things more important than pop stars. And those things are Pokemon," the user added, ending with a smiley-face emoticon.
Other members of Bieber's entourage also noticed this mysterious hierarchy of fame. Manager Scooter Braun posted a video of it.
Let this be a tip for the desperate fans trying to throw hats at their idol on his Purpose tour: If you want to give the guy something he really wants, it's animated creatures that live in another plane of reality.
