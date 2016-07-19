Celebrities are racing to take sides in the whole Taylorgate 2016 thing. But don't worry if you find it difficult to keep track of who's on whose team — the internet commenters are doing it for you.
Those who are following the drama have been waiting for Kylie Jenner to speak out, but aside from yesterday's cryptic retweet of a meme that poked fun at when she declared 2016 the year of "realizing things," she's remained quiet. Until — maaaybe — now.
According to Seventeen, some of Jenner's fans believe a photo she posted of her new Lip Kit lip gloss was a thinly veiled attempt to shade Taylor Swift. The evidence? The color name is Exposed. As in, #KimExposedTaylorParty.
"Omg I think they posted this because of the Taylor and Kim&Kanye thing," said Instagram user @lexilulu233. "Give it to @taylorswift," said another. But @isthatdanav put it most succinctly: “the shade 😛."
On Twitter, others have suggested that Jenner should create a new green Lip Kit shade entitled "Snake" to throw venom at Swift. (See: Kim's infamous Snake Day tweet.)
Kylie Jenner's new shade, inspired by Taylor Swift. pic.twitter.com/TEaIo7caYQ— . (@bieberrfenty) July 19, 2016
Who knows? Jenner's post could have nothing to do with the #KimExposedTaylorParty. Either way, we can count on the people of the internet to debate about it. What do you think? Tell us in the comments.
