Celebrities are racing to take sides in the whole Taylorgate 2016 thing. But don't worry if you find it difficult to keep track of who's on whose team — the internet commenters are doing it for you.Those who are following the drama have been waiting for Kylie Jenner to speak out, but aside from yesterday's cryptic retweet of a meme that poked fun at when she declared 2016 the year of "realizing things," she's remained quiet. Until — maaaybe — now.According to Seventeen , some of Jenner's fans believe a photo she posted of her new Lip Kit lip gloss was a thinly veiled attempt to shade Taylor Swift. The evidence? The colour name is Exposed. As in, #KimExposedTaylorParty