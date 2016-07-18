Story from Pop Culture

Miley Cyrus Sends Her Love To Liam Hemsworth

Hunter Harris
Liam Hemsworth's dog has made another appearance on Miley Cyrus' Instagram. This time, though, the dog is featured with Hemsworth himself.

Amidst murmurs that the two are back together — which Hemsworth knew we'd all "figure out" — Cyrus' pic seems to be another in a series of Insta-confirmations of their relationship. In the latest photo, Hemsworth lounges on a couch with his dog Dora. He's also wearing a shirt from Cyrus' Happy Hippie merchandise collection.

So much love in one pic.... 🌹❤️😻 get ur happy hippie teeeee hereeeee http://miley.lk/HappyHippieMerch

A photo posted by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on


Cyrus has posted photos teasing their rekindled romance before. In May, she posted a photo of herself in bed with Hemsworth's dog (sans Hemsworth) on Instagram. In June, she posted a separate pic of herself wearing a white T-shirt with his name in bold letters on the back.

"So much love in one pic...." Cyrus captioned the pic, posted Sunday evening.
