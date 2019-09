Liam Hemsworth's dog has made another appearance on Miley Cyrus' Instagram. This time, though, the dog is featured with Hemsworth himself.Amidst murmurs that the two are back together — which Hemsworth knew we'd all " figure out " — Cyrus' pic seems to be another in a series of Insta-confirmations of their relationship. In the latest photo, Hemsworth lounges on a couch with his dog Dora. He's also wearing a shirt from Cyrus' Happy Hippie merchandise collection.