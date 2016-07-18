Liam Hemsworth's dog has made another appearance on Miley Cyrus' Instagram. This time, though, the dog is featured with Hemsworth himself.
Amidst murmurs that the two are back together — which Hemsworth knew we'd all "figure out" — Cyrus' pic seems to be another in a series of Insta-confirmations of their relationship. In the latest photo, Hemsworth lounges on a couch with his dog Dora. He's also wearing a shirt from Cyrus' Happy Hippie merchandise collection.
Cyrus has posted photos teasing their rekindled romance before. In May, she posted a photo of herself in bed with Hemsworth's dog (sans Hemsworth) on Instagram. In June, she posted a separate pic of herself wearing a white T-shirt with his name in bold letters on the back.
"So much love in one pic...." Cyrus captioned the pic, posted Sunday evening.
