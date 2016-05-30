Liam Hemsworth knows that we all know about him and Miley Cyrus. That's the extent of what we can confirm from the Independence Day: Resurgence star's recent cover story for GQ Australia. As Hemsworth put it: "People will figure it out, they already have...They’re not dumb."
Does that mean they're engaged again, or just that they're just back together? Hemsworth's not going to spell it out, but he doesn't care about the latest tabloid speculation. "I don’t read or listen to the press — and these days I don’t base my decisions on it at all," he told the magazine. "I base all my decisions on what’s happening in front of me, and I’m much happier by doing that.”
While the story emphasizes that Hemsworth values the privacy he gained from buying a home in Malibu, the actor does reveal a bit more about his first engagement with Cyrus. "I guess when I feel something, then I just feel it and I go for it. I make my decisions about what’s going to make me happy, what I think is right and what I want to do — and I don’t worry too much outside of that.”
He also vaguely hinted at why they broke up in 2013. "Of course it was hard, man," he said. "But at the time we were going in different directions, and it’s just what needed to happen. We were both super young and it was a good decision at the time — we both needed that.”
