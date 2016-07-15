Let Emma Roberts Help You Find Your Next Summer Party Dress

Summer soirées often call for cutoffs, or simply clothes that don't touch your body. But every so often, there's that fancy-dress event, smack-dab in the middle of the stickiest season — and maybe you haven't dug into that section of your wardrobe since the holidays. Well, never fear, because Emma Roberts and her impeccable press-tour wardrobe are here to provide all the inspiration you would ever need.
Roberts is currently out and about promoting her latest film, Nerve. For the string of interviews and step-and-repeats, the actress has put her best dressed foot forward (which, surprisingly, has yet to include velvet). Whether intentional or not, she's also been dressing for basically any festive affair. Garden get-together? She's got a plunging, striped jumpsuit for that. After-hours dance session? Looks like Roberts took notes from this year's Met Gala red carpet. And that's just from the past week.
Her getups have been so on-point, in fact, that we're highlighting all the amazing party-ready styling Roberts has turned out. (Shoutout to her longtime stylists, Brit and Kara Elkin.) Ahead, we round up the actress' finest party-apropos looks — and where she could wear them again once she's done making press junket pitstops.
Roberts is currently out and about promoting her latest film, Nerve. For the string of interviews and step-and-repeats, the actress has put her best dressed foot forward (which, surprisingly, has yet to include velvet). Whether intentional or not, she's also been dressing for basically any festive affair. Garden get-together? She's got a plunging, striped jumpsuit for that. After-hours dance session? Looks like Roberts took notes from this year's Met Gala red carpet. And that's just from the past week.
Her getups have been so on-point, in fact, that we're highlighting all the amazing party-ready styling Roberts has turned out. (Shoutout to her longtime stylists, Brit and Kara Elkin.) Ahead, we round up the actress' finest party-apropos looks — and where she could wear them again once she's done making press junket pitstops.