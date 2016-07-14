Story from TV Shows

Mindy Kaling & Others React To Mr. Robot's Season 2 Premiere

Erin Donnelly
Remember the date of July 13, 2016, kiddos. It was the day everyone temporarily stopped playing Pokémon Go and started watching Mr. Robot.

The cult fave aired its season 2 premiere last night and according to Twitter, everyone you know was glued to the TV. Well, everyone except those lucky bastards who caught the episode over the weekend.

Mindy Kaling was among the fans giving Rami Malek and Christian Slater some love. Blink 182's Mark Hoppus had a minor quibble. And of course Spencer Pratt had to weigh in.


A long story short, people are obsessed. Resistance is futile, folks.

