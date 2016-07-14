Remember the date of July 13, 2016, kiddos. It was the day everyone temporarily stopped playing Pokémon Go and started watching Mr. Robot.
The cult fave aired its season 2 premiere last night and according to Twitter, everyone you know was glued to the TV. Well, everyone except those lucky bastards who caught the episode over the weekend.
Mindy Kaling was among the fans giving Rami Malek and Christian Slater some love. Blink 182's Mark Hoppus had a minor quibble. And of course Spencer Pratt had to weigh in.
I wish there was a mixup at the voiceover factory and I was doing the Mr. Robot VO and Rami did The Mindy Project— Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) July 14, 2016
A long story short, people are obsessed. Resistance is futile, folks.
Any parents who spill Mr. Robot spoilers during drop off will get extra volunteer hours in the community garden.— Los Feliz Daycare (@LosFelizDaycare) July 14, 2016
This Mr. Robot premiere is an important reminder of how hot Rami Malek is.— Maggie Serota (@maggieserota) July 14, 2016
Craig Robinson is in Mr. Robot now? I really hope he plays his keyboard and sings hacker info to Elliot.— Stephen Douglas (@Stephen_Douglas) July 14, 2016
