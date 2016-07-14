Pokémon Go is for lovers.
The augmented reality game, which is the top-downloaded and highest revenue-grossing iPhone app in the U.S., is already getting people to exercise, but now it seems it's helping people find love.
A Reddit user who goes by the name of Unity Tree Of Savior shared a story about how he met a girl while playing Pokémon Go.
He was just walking around his town after dinner trying to hatch some eggs, when a girl came up to him and asked, "Hey, are you playing Pokemon Go, too?"
The two then started talking about the game. "I didn't play Pokemon past Ruby version," the Reddit user admitted. "So my knowledge of Pokemon was a bit dated, but I think we still had a good time."
But, that didn't matter. Neither did the fact that this girl's Pokémon collection was "far superior" to his. No, all that mattered was that they were just two Pokémon Go lovers hanging out IRL.
The Reddit user ended his post by letting everyone know that the two would be going out on a proper date." I asked her out on a date and she said yes!" he wrote, "Thank you Pokemon Go!"
The good news for these burgeoning lovebirds is that Pokémon Go is actually improving people's relationships by encouraging them to go out together.
Of course, not everyone on this thread has had the same luck, as one user wrote, "I found more stray dogs and cats than Pokémon today."
Whether you're looking for a date or just looking to catch them all, here are some things you need to know about the game.
The augmented reality game, which is the top-downloaded and highest revenue-grossing iPhone app in the U.S., is already getting people to exercise, but now it seems it's helping people find love.
A Reddit user who goes by the name of Unity Tree Of Savior shared a story about how he met a girl while playing Pokémon Go.
He was just walking around his town after dinner trying to hatch some eggs, when a girl came up to him and asked, "Hey, are you playing Pokemon Go, too?"
The two then started talking about the game. "I didn't play Pokemon past Ruby version," the Reddit user admitted. "So my knowledge of Pokemon was a bit dated, but I think we still had a good time."
But, that didn't matter. Neither did the fact that this girl's Pokémon collection was "far superior" to his. No, all that mattered was that they were just two Pokémon Go lovers hanging out IRL.
The Reddit user ended his post by letting everyone know that the two would be going out on a proper date." I asked her out on a date and she said yes!" he wrote, "Thank you Pokemon Go!"
The good news for these burgeoning lovebirds is that Pokémon Go is actually improving people's relationships by encouraging them to go out together.
Of course, not everyone on this thread has had the same luck, as one user wrote, "I found more stray dogs and cats than Pokémon today."
Whether you're looking for a date or just looking to catch them all, here are some things you need to know about the game.
Advertisement