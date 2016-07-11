Guys, Mr. Robot just did the most Mr. Robot thing, ever.
The drama's hotly anticipated season 2 premiere had been (and still is) slated to air this Wednesday July 13. Some lucky fans, however, lucked out with a surprise sneak peek last night. That'll teach you to go to bed early.
As Mic reports, the show's creators were doing a Q&A on Facebook Live when a masked figure appeared and interrupted the broadcast.
"You deserve something new, something unexpected, something you've never seen before," he said.
"You hack people. I hack time."— Mr. Robot (@whoismrrobot) July 11, 2016
Watch the season_2.0 premiere on Facebook until 10:20PM ET: https://t.co/lvU2FzR6dY pic.twitter.com/dsa0cSPomh
That "something new"? Only a link to watch the premiere episode before anyone else. The episode was also shared on Twitter, BuzzFeed's Snapchat account, and the USA website. And just like that — poof — it was gone. You snooze, you lose.
At least we still have Wednesday. Oh, and for those fans who saw the sneak peek and want to share spoilers: Snitches get stitches.
