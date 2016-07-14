Mr. Robot Season 2, Episode 1 Recap: Daydream

After a brief intermission courtesy of 2001: A Space Odyssey, we join CTO Scott Knowles making the money drop as ordered by Five/Nine. The quiet strains of Phil Collins singing “Take Me Home” in the background are his inner voices whispering to us, friends. In a weird and brilliantly unexpected move, the Five/Nine send a bit messenger to give him a backpack with an fsociety mask, with instructions written on the inside. His orders? Dump the money and burn it in front of the gathering crowd. The obvious symbolism is that money doesn’t mean anything, which many people have said is true since we got off the gold standard, so you can burn it all down. The question is, what does Darlene, who watches all of this go down from the crowd, want to replace the financial dominance of Evil Corp?



CEO Phillip Price meets with the government and it’s one of those meetings where high-level people eat and look inefficient. Phillip is the character who finally brings up FDR’s New Deal and manages to make it sound like one of the greatest hoaxes every perpetrated by the government because, as we learned in his speech to Angela at the end of season one, his sliding moral scale and skewed world-view makes him the very model of a sociopathic CEO.



Speaking of sociopaths, here comes Joanna. She’s found herself a fuckboi to play BSDM reindeer games with her. It’s just so difficult to pinpoint who is the most horrifying character in this show. Her husband is still missing, as Nancy Grace informs us, and she’s got his old security force watching over her and the little gift he leaves on her doorstep: a cell phone. The cavalier way she tosses the red ribbon holding the package closed together certainly looks like a foreshadow of blood that’s going to be spilled.



Part two briefly introduces us to Dominique DiPierro (played by Grace Gummer, spawn of Meryl Streep who you may have seen in The Newsroom or American Horror Story: Freak Show). She’s one of the FBI agents investigating Gideon, from his earlier ramble. How her character will play out is hard to determine, since Gideon gets shot in the neck in a bar by an activist masquerading as a sane human being.