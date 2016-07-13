Story from Celebrity Style

Blake Lively Has The Same Style Icon As All Of Us

Shannon Carlin
Blake Lively is just like us — specifically when it comes to her latest style inspiration.

While Lively is a style icon in her own right — she totally crushed it on The Shallows promo tour — she made it clear in her latest Instagram post that she's channeling a specific influence.

For her first day of the Cafe Society press junket, a pregnant Lively rocked a fitted coral and tan patterned midi dress and a pair of strappy stilettos. In the shot, Lively's standing in a large picture window looking like a perfect mannequin.

"Trying to look super fly and casual like @rosiehw always does in her outfit pics," she wrote.

That would be model Rosie Huntington-Whitely, who always does so good on Instagram.

For example, check out this look.

Black Cropped Flared Jeans by @paigedenim 👌🏼👍🏼#OOTD

A photo posted by Rosie Huntington-Whiteley (@rosiehw) on


The black cropped denim, the hand in the pocket, the casual lean against the wall...Huntington-Whitely makes it look ever so effortless. Clearly, Lively has an excellent role model.

