Paris Hilton Congratulates Sister Nicky On Two Big Milestones

Paris Hilton has nothing but well wishes for her little sister Nicky. The heiress shared a couple of sweet messages on Instagram congratulating her sister on two major milestones. Nicky, 32, tied the knot with James Rothschild last summer in a gorgeous affair at Kensington Palace. And just three days ago, she gave birth to their first child together, Lily Grace Victoria.

"Happy 1 Year Anniversary to the most beautiful bride & mother," Paris wrote alongside a black-and-white photo of Nicky and her bridesmaids on her wedding day. "I am so happy that you have found such an incredible loving & loyal man to spend the rest of your life with. Congratulations on your new baby & starting your family together. Love you 3 so much!" She added the hashtags #RelationshipGoals and #FamilyGoals, and we'd have to second that.

Paris, 35, also posted a cute throwback of herself as a young girl holding baby Nicky. "I am so happy for my sister @NickyHilton on her new baby girl Lily-Grace!" Paris wrote. "She is so beautiful & precious! I'm in love! So excited to be an aunt! #AuntParis." We bet she's going to be one hell of an auntie.

