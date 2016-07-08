Nicky Hilton Had A Baby Girl

Nicky Hilton has given birth to a baby girl, Entertainment Weekly reports. Lily Grace Victoria Rothschild was born on July 8 in New York City. Its the couple's first child.
Hilton has been documenting her pregnancy on Instagram, including her May baby shower. Last month she shared a photo highlighting the baby's nursery.
She also enjoyed a shower thrown by her sister, Paris Hilton, at the Waldorf Astoria Hotel. Paris seemed excited with the prospect of a new baby in the family, writing on Instagram, "Can't wait to meet this little girl!"
